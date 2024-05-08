Advertisement

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna's judicial custody has been extended to May 14, 2024, in the kidnapping case related to the Karnataka sex scandal. Earlier in the day, Revanna's bail plea hearing had been adjourned to May 9. The Janata Dal - Secular (JD-S) leader was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual abuse case involving his son Prajwal Revanna.

HD Revanna was detained for the alleged kidnapping of a sexual abuse victim of Prajwal Revanna, on a complaint by the 20-year-old son of the female survivor of abuse. The young man alleged that HD Revanna's confidant Sathish Babanna took away his mother on April 29 and her whereabouts were unknown. The SIT rescued the woman on May 4 and kept her under their vigil. The victim reportedly worked in the Revanna household as a househelp and was molested in the time she worked there. The kidnapping occurred in order to silence her, according to her son.

Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

HD Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He along with son Prajwal Revanna are accused in the Karnataka sex scandal that has rocked the state. Prajwal Revanna allegedly fled the country on April 27 and reached Germany, days before the scandal broke out. A Blue Corner notice has been issued against Prajwal Revanna by Interpol.

After the Karnataka State Commission for Women wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka government formed the SIT on April 28 to investigate the sex scandal. According to reports, almost 3,000 obscene videos were circulating in which Prajwal Revanna was allegedly seen with his female victims. The absconding Member of Parliament from the seat of Hassan, Karnataka, was contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Prajwal Revanna had tweeted from his location that “Truth will prevail” regarding the sex scandal. However, he has not surrendered yet. There were reports that Prajwal will be back in India on May 14.