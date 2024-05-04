Advertisement

Mysuru: In a positive twist in the investigation of the Karnataka sex scandal, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has rescued the victim who was allegedly kidnapped on April 29. The victim’s 20-year-old son had filed a complaint with the KR Nagar Police Station that his mother was missing and her life may be in danger. The young man had alleged that his mother had been taken away by a man named Satish Babanna, a confidant of MLA HD Revanna who said he was doing it on the instructions of the politician. In the latest update, HD Revanna's bail plea has been rejected by the court and he has been arrested by the Karnataka Police.

The former minister’s son Prajwal Revanna, Janata Dal - Secular candidate for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, is in the midst of a massive sex scandal. Revanna has been accused of rape and making obscene videos of his victims.

Advertisement

One of the victims of Prajwal Revanna was his househelp, who was allegedly kidnapped in order to silence her. After being rescued by the SIT, the woman is under police protection at Kalenahalli in the Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka. Revanna's personal assistant Rajasekhar reportedly kept the victim at the farmhouse in Kalenahalli.

Lookout notice for HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna

The police had given a lookout notice for both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna, with the latter absconding days before the objectionable sex tapes came out.

HD Revanna, the son of Janata Dal-Secular veteran and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the elder brother of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, filed for anticipatory bail in the sexual harassment and kidnapping case on Friday. His bail plea has been rejected on Saturday by the court.