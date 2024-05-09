Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Sex Scandal involving Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna has taken a new turn, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) claiming that one of the female victims was “forced” to file a “false complaint” by three men civil uniform who allegedly introduced themselves as Karnataka Police officials.

A statement by the NCW said that it “stands firm in its condemnation of any form of violence or sexual abuse perpetrated against women. Recent developments surrounding the Prajjawal Revanna Case have prompted the NCW to take swift and decisive action”.

The NCW said it wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP), “urging immediate action and accountability within a stringent timeline of three days”. The Commission goes on to say that “several significant findings” have been revealed in the case.

The women’s body emphasised that a “commendable presence of female officers” has been entrusted with conducting investigations with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) committee, “ensuring sensitivity and empathy” in handling the sexual harassment cases.

Woman forced to file false complaint, says NCW

The NCW mentioned that apart from the primary complainant and 700 other women who filed a complaint with the police and whose case is being looked into, there was an instance of a fake complaint by a woman who was allegedly forced to make it by plain clothes ‘policemen’.

“The report indicates the registration of two cases based on complaints of sexual abuse by the victims, alongside an additional complaint filed for abduction by a relative. However, no victim has come forward to register a complaint in NCW (in) this case. One woman complainant came to the commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case. She stated that she is being called by random phone numbers threatening her to complain. It has come to light that this complainant was forced by a group of individuals to file a complaint, under the threat of potential harassment and false implications. The victim has sought protection for her family's welfare, underscoring the seriousness of the situation,” said the NCW in its statement.

The women’s commission said it “reiterates its commitment to justice and protection for women” and pressed for “evidence-based inquiry over premature judgments” in the case.

Karnataka Sex Scandal

Prajwal Revanna | PTI Photo

The Karnataka Sex Scandal allegedly involves Hassan Member of Parliament and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 candidate Prajwal Revanna and his father, former minister HD Revanna. The case is in relation to the sexual harassment complaint against Prajwal Revanna, who has been absconding, and the recording of obscene videos of victims. The case also involves a kidnapping charge on HD Revanna, on which he was detained by the SIT and is in custody.

HD Kumaraswamy holds meeting of party members over scandal

Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, the brother of HD Revanna and uncle of Prajwal Revanna, held a meeting of party members in Bengaluru over the sexual harassment case that has rocked the state.

Kumaraswamy said, "We have planned to give a memorandum to the Governor today at 3 pm over the SIT investigation. We have been saying from the first day itself that we don't have any hope in the SIT investigation."