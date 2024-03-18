Advertisement

Bagalkot, Karnataka: A 14-year-old schoolgirl from Karnataka’s Bagalkot allegedly ended her life on Saturday afternoon, two days after she was allegedly strip-searched along with four other students after a teacher reported a theft on campus of a government school at Bagalkot in north Karnataka.

According to the police, the deceased and the other four girls were pulled up after a teacher suspected them of stealing Rs 2,000 from her.

The teaching staff allegedly got the girls to strip before taking them to a nearby temple to “prove” their innocence. The incident reportedly came to light after the deceased’s elder sister, a student in the same school, told their parents about what had transpired on campus.

Police have initiated a suo motu probe in the matter.