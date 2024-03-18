×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Karnataka Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Being Strip-Searched at School

The deceased and other four girls were reportedly pulled up after a teacher suspected them of stealing Rs 2,000 from her

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Bagalkot, Karnataka: A 14-year-old schoolgirl from Karnataka’s Bagalkot allegedly ended her life on Saturday afternoon, two days after she was allegedly strip-searched along with four other students after a teacher reported a theft on campus of a government school at Bagalkot in north Karnataka. 

According to the police, the deceased and the other four girls were pulled up after a teacher suspected them of stealing Rs 2,000 from her.

The teaching staff allegedly got the girls to strip before taking them to a nearby temple to “prove” their innocence. The incident reportedly came to light after the deceased’s elder sister, a student in the same school, told their parents about what had transpired on campus.

Police have initiated a suo motu probe in the matter.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

