Hubballi: About a month after 21-year-old Neha Hiremath was murdered by a man named Fayaz Khondunaik for rejecting his proposal, a similar incident occurred in Hubballi in Dharwad, Karnataka. A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a young man, allegedly for rejecting his advances.

The man, identified as Vishwanath Sawant / Girish Sawant, reportedly stabbed Anjali Ambiger with a knife in her own house in Veerapur Oni in Hubballi. Anjali died on the spot as a result of her severe injuries. She stayed with her grandmother.

The killer Vishwa Sawant is on the run and the police are on the lookout for him, while also trying to ascertain the motive behind the brutal murder. A case has been registered at the Bendigeri Police Station.

Neha Hiremath murder case

Neha Hiremath | Photo: Republic

It is chilling to note the back-to-back events in the same location in the state. Neha Hiremath was the daughter of a councillor belonging to the Indian National Congress. Neha was killed on April 18 in cold blood on the campus of the KLE Technological University in Hubballi Dharwad. The video of her stabbing had gone viral, causing a furore in the state.

The man who stabbed Neha to death was reportedly her former classmate, Fayaz Khondunaik. The cops arrested Fayaz soon after the shocking murder came to light.

Neha Hiremath’s father demands ‘Shoot on sight’ order for killers

It has been reported that Neha Hiremath's father, Niranjan Hiremath, told the media that the accused behind the murders of his daughter and that of Anjali Ambiger should be shot on sight by the police. Niranjan reportedly accused the Karnataka government of a lethargic attitude towards controlling such crimes in the state.

The rise of such cases reflects the mindset of young men in a society deep into gender bias and no fear of law and order.