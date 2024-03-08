The victim even told the accused that she had exams but he continued to beat her up | Image: Republic

Mandya: In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a school girl was assaulted mercilessly by a biker after she allegedly blocked his way. The incident took place when she was heading to appear in an exam in Subhash Nagar area in Mandya District.

This horrible incident, which is said to have taken place on March 6 at around 1pm, has now come to light.

According to sources, the victim came across a person, identified as Ramesh, on a bike and she accidently blocked his way. Thereafter, Ramesh thrashed her on the road for blocking his way. The entire act was captured on CCTV.

Despite repeated pleas and apologies, Ramesh continued to beat her up. The victim even told the accused that she had exams but he continued to beat her up. Based on the complaint of the victim's father, police registered an FIR against Ramesh.

Subsequently, he was arrested and charged IPC sections 341, 323, 354, and Child Protection Act 2015.

