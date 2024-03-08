×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Karnataka Shocker: Man Assaults Schoolgirl for Blocking His Way in Mandya, Arrested

This horrible incident, which is said to have taken place on March 6 at around 1pm, has now come to light.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ramesh
The victim even told the accused that she had exams but he continued to beat her up | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mandya: In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a school girl was assaulted mercilessly by a biker after she allegedly blocked his way. The incident took place when she was heading to appear in an exam in Subhash Nagar area in Mandya District.

According to sources, the victim came across a person, identified as Ramesh, on a bike and she accidently blocked his way. Thereafter, Ramesh thrashed her on the road for blocking his way. The entire act was captured on CCTV.

Despite repeated pleas and apologies, Ramesh continued to beat her up. The victim even told the accused that she had exams but he continued to beat her up. Based on the complaint of the victim's father, police registered an FIR against Ramesh.

Subsequently, he was arrested and charged IPC sections 341, 323, 354, and Child Protection Act 2015. 
 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

