Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Karnataka Shocker: Man Attempts Suicide Inside High Court In Front Of Chief Justice

The security personnel responded immediately and rushed him to Bowring Hospital, where he is now being treated, a senior police officer said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka High Court
Karnataka High Court | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: A man allegedly attempted to die by suicide inside the Karnataka High Court today by slitting his throat with a knife in front of Chief Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria in Court Hall One, the police said.

According to the police, Srinivas, who is from Mysuru, handed over a file to the security staff at the entrance of Court Hall One, and before anyone could realise what was happening, he slit his throat in the presence of Chief Justice Anjaria.

"We don't know why he took such an extreme step. He entered Court Hall One and slit his throat with a knife. Our security staff saw it happen and immediately rescued him. He has been hospitalised," he said. No note was found at the spot, he added.

Chief Justice Anjaria expressed concern about the security lapse on the High Court premises and asked those in charge how the man could bring a sharp object inside. He also ordered the police to record findings and evidence from the spot.

The contents of the file that Srinivas gave the security staff are unknown, and the court said it would not check the documents since it was not presented to the court by a designated advocate.

The High Court also said that the authorities must not receive any document without the court's order.

The police are still trying to find out why the man attempt to die by suicide and are waiting to record his statement once he is declared fit by doctors.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 18:21 IST

