Published 19:11 IST, October 25th 2024
Karnataka Shocker: Woman Insulted For Giving Birth To Daughters By Family Members, Commits Suicide
A 25-year-old woman committed suicide in Karnataka as she was unable to bear constant torture by her family members as she had only given birth to 3 daughters
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman commits suicide after facing insult for giving birth to daughters only | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:11 IST, October 25th 2024