Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 07:26 IST

Karnataka: Six Held After Woman Paraded Nude, Assaulted Over Land Dispute in Belagavi

According to the daughter of the woman allegedly assaulted, the accused ‘attacked’ and forcibly ‘stripped’ her mother after she questioned the encroachment of h

Digital Desk
Bengaluru: Six people have been taken into custody by the local police in connection with a disturbing incident where a woman was undressed and assaulted after questioning land encroachment back last year. The case gained attention after videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, following which the police initiated action on Saturday. The incident occurred in Ainapur village, located in the Kagavada taluk of Belagavi district.

Top police sources told Republic Kannada that CPI Ravindra Naikodi is leading the interrogation of the suspects. As per prior information, Additional Superintendent of Police Shruti, Deputy Superintendent of Police Athani Sripad Jalde, Circle Police Inspector Ravindra Naikodi, and Kagwad Tahsildar Sanjay Ingale visited the village to investigate the matter. They spoke with the victim, whose daughter informed them that the assault occurred on July 31, last year, and that her brother was also attacked the following day. The victim's family had previously reported the encroachment on their government-allocated land in 1993 to authorities, but no action was taken.

Media reports citing the daughter explained that when they questioned the encroachment, the accused ‘attacked’ and 'stripped’ her mother to insult them. Despite their attempts to seek justice through official channels, they were met with threats and intimidation.

Following the event, Tahsildar Sanjay Ingale gave a guarantee that the Survey Department was conducting a survey to solve the issue of land encroachment.

MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage acknowledged being informed about the incident and directed senior police officials to take appropriate action against the perpetrators. Prior reports added that following cognisance, DSP Athani Sripad Jalde stated that investigations were ongoing, and actions would be taken based on the collected information.

 

 

 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 07:26 IST

