Published 10:19 IST, December 2nd 2024
Karnataka IPS Officer Dies in Road Accident On His Way to First Posting
In a tragic incident, an IPS officer of Karnataka cadre, Harsh Bardhan died in a road accident while he was on his way to his first posting to Hassan district.
Hassan: An IPS officer died in an accident while he was on his way to take up his first posting in Hassan district, police said on Monday.
Harsh Bardhan, who was in his twenties, was a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and hailed from Madhya Pradesh, they said.
The accident took place on Sunday evening, when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house and a tree on the roadside, police said.
According to police, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report on duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, police said.
Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and died in the hospital during the course of treatment, while the driver, Manjegowda, suffered minor injuries, a senior police officer said.
The IPS officer had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru, police said.
