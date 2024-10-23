Published 18:13 IST, October 23rd 2024
Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall in Bengaluru In Next 3 Hours
IMD has issued a warning for light to moderate thundershowers accompanied by lightning in various districts of Karnataka over the next three hours.
18:13 IST, October 23rd 2024