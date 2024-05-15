Advertisement

Karnataka: A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her house by her acquaintance in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly rejecting his love proposal, police said. Twenty-three-year-old Vishwa alias Girish Sawant knocked on the door of Anjali Ambigera's house at Veerapur Oni area within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station limits here at around 5.45 am, they said. When she opened the door, he stabbed her to death with a knife and fled the place, a senior police officer said. A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and teams have been formed to nab him, police said.

Watch | Neha Hiremath's father joins the protest, demands ‘Yogi Like CM in Karnataka

#BREAKING | Another girl murdered in Karnataka's Hubbali: Neha Hiremath's father joins protest, says, 'Need a CM like Yogi in Karnataka'



Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/CRfjubcuSf… #BJP #NehaHiremath #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/8y08K946yr — Republic (@republic)

Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, Neha Hiremath's father joined the protest against stabbing in Karnataka and stated, "Need a CM like Yogi in Karnataka".

Advertisement

Niranjan Hiremath's daughter Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik last month.

Second Such Incident in 2 Months

Earlier, on April 18th, Neha, the daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the campus of BVB College.

Neha Hiremath was allegedly killed by her acquaintance inside BVB college campus on Thursday after she allegedly rejected his proposal. The deceased Neha (23) was a first-year MCA student, while the accused 23-year-old Fayaz, a BCA dropout, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said, adding that both of them were batchmates during their BCA course.

Advertisement

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. The Police arrested Fayaz who has been remanded in judicial custody.

Neha’s father Niranjan Herimath while speaking exclusively to Republic asserted that he suspects a love-jihad angle in the case, alleging that parents of accused Fayaz were “provoking Neha to convert to Islam.”

Advertisement

“After what I have seen, this case has every symptoms of Love Jihad. This is not a simple case that the police can solve within a few days...there are many people involved in this,” said Neha's father to Republic. He demanded a CBI probe in the case alleging that the state police were trying to “divert” the case under someone's direction.

He demanded the Police to investigate Fayaz's parents as well. "It has come to my knowledge that Fayaz's parents told their son to bring Neha or else kill her. I will file a complaint against Fayaz's parents on charges of provoking Neha to get converted to Islam," the Congress leader said. He said that the family of the accused is spreading photos of Neha and Fayaz, adding that the photos "were taken at college functions."

Advertisement

BJP national president JP Nadda met Neha Hiremath's father Niranjan and offered condolences. J P Nadda also demanded a CBI probe into the murder of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath.

"If the state government wants, they can refer the case to CBI and BJP will cooperate so that this innocent girl gets justice, humanity gets justice and such incidents do not recur in future. Eeven her father has demanded for a CBI probe because he doesn't have faith in the state police and wants the investigation into the murder of his daughter to be transferred to the CBI," Nadda said after meeting Niranjan Herimath at his residence.

Advertisement