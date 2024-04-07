×

Updated June 2nd, 2022 at 18:05 IST

Karunanidhi birth anniversary to be celebrated in a grand manner

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has planned to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister & Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi in a grand manner.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karunanidhi
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has planned to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi in a grand manner in the state on Friday.

His son and Chief Minister M K Stalin will lead the celebrations in the state by paying floral tributes to the 16-feet bronze statue of the late leader installed on the campus of the multi-superspecialty government hospital at Omandurar Government Estate here on Friday morning.

The life-size statue was unveiled by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on May 28.

State ministers, MPs, legislators and government officials would take part in the event at Omandurar Government Estate.

Ahead of the anniversary celebrations, Stalin had informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 26 that the birth anniversary of Karunanidhi falling on June 3 will be observed as a government function in the state and that his statue would be unveiled at Omandurar Government Estate.

The DMK has announced to conduct "Dravidian model" workshops throughout the state tomorrow to infuse the Dravidian values in the youngsters and also highlight the achievements of Stalin during the one year of his rule. The workshops were also to identify and counter the anti-national forces  trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

The party said the workshops would be conducted online and offline mode with the help of its IT wing and other wings of the party and district units.

"The Dravidian model is not confined to Tamil Nadu. It has reached other states and the DMK government has gained more popularity among the people," Stalin said while addressing his party's district secretaries, recently.

Karunanidhi dedicated over 80 years of his life to the service of the people and had set a record by serving as the undisputed leader of the DMK for half-a-century. "He left his indelible stamp not only in politics and world of literature but also in several other fields and occupied a unique place in the hearts of the people including the Tamils living abroad," an official release here said.

The five-time Chief Minister, who dispensed social welfare measures to the people, made Tamil Nadu a pioneering state in social justice by establishing Samathuvapurams.

The iconic leader who was also a writer is popularly referred to as Kalaignar and Muthamizh Arignar for his contribution to Tamil literature. 

Published June 2nd, 2022 at 18:05 IST

