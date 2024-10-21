sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Karwa Chauth Call That Never Came: Ganderbal Terror Attack Victim's Wife shares Heartbreaking Story

Published 02:24 IST, October 22nd 2024

Karwa Chauth Call That Never Came: Ganderbal Terror Attack Victim's Wife shares Heartbreaking Story

Dressed in her best clothes, Ruchi Abrol waited for a phone call to break her Karwa Chauth fast, which she had kept for her husband's long life.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
-K terror attack: Karwa Chauth and the call that never came
Karwa Chauth Call That Never Came: Ganderbal Terror Attack Victim's Wife Narrates Heartbreaking Story | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

22:46 IST, October 21st 2024