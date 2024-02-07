English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Kashi's Dom Raja Among 14 Other Yajmans to Take Part in Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha

The consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya underlines inclusivity, as illustrated by the temple trust's selection of 15 Yajmans, including marginalised groups.

Digital Desk
Ayodhya: The consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya onJanuary 22 will witness the participation of 15 hosts, including the family of Kashi Dom Raja. With a strong resolve, special attention has been given to ensure the involvement of individuals from less privileged strata of society in the ceremony dedicated to Lord Shri Ram. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has chosen guests from diverse backgrounds, ensuring representation from all sections of society, including those from marginalised groups.

People from Diverse Backgrounds to Be Part of Pran Pratishtha Ritual

The hosts for the Pran Pratishtha ritual included a varied group, with participants such as Ramchandra Kharadi from Udaipur, Ram Kui Jamie from Assam, Gurucharan Singh Gill from Jaipur, Krishna Mohan from Hardoi, Ramesh Jain Multani, Ajhalarasan from Tamil Nadu, Vitthalrao Kamble from Mumbai, and Mahadev Gaikwad from the Nomadic Society in Latur, Maharashtra, among others.

This inclusive approach underlines how the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rightfully included individuals from different walks of life in the ceremony dedicated to Lord Shri Ram. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya, with representatives from across the country coming together for Ram Lalla’s Pran Prathistha.

Inclusion of Dom Raja Proves INDI Wrong 

Previously in-the lead-up to the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, the INDI alliance threw in allegations that the event would further lead to the degradation of the status of marginalised individuals. 

One such Congress leader, Udit Raj, added fuel to the fire by criticising the consecration ceremony, declaring it the beginning of a dark period (Kalyug) for Dalits and tribal communities.

“After January 22, Kalyug for Dalits, tribes, and backward people was going to start!,” Udit Raj posted on X. This was not the first controversial statement from the Congress leader, who previously claimed, “Manuvad is returning after 500 years.” 

The BJP responded, accusing the Congress of running a 'Nafrat ki Dukaan' (shop of hatred) and suggested that such remarks could impact the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 10:02 IST

