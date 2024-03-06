Advertisement

PM Modi Visit in Jammu and Kashmir: Hours before the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Srinagar the summer capital city of Kashmir, the city experiences a surge in accommodation demand, and hotels and guest houses are filled.

People from all districts, including individuals from border areas like Tangdhar in North Kashmir, are heading to the city, eager to attend PM Modi's rally.





Advertisement

Asadullah Chowdhury from Rajouri expressed his long-standing desire to see Prime Minister Modi, despite being 68 years old, believing that his dream will finally come true tomorrow. However, finding accommodation has proven challenging, with establishments fully booked. Consequently, some visitors, like Chowdhury, are considering sleeping in their vehicles.

The crowded accommodations highlight the immense interest in the rally, showcasing the significance of Modi's visit to Kashmir.

Advertisement

A group of young people from Sopore, once a terrorism hotspot, voiced their support for Modi, considering him the best option for Kashmir's future. They noted the positive changes since the abrogation of Article 370 and expressed willingness to camp in tents if necessary due to the accommodation shortage.

The hoteliers in Srinagar are excited about Prime Minister Modi's visit and are hopeful that it will bring positive changes to the region.

Advertisement

They have witnessed a surge in the number of guests in the past few days, indicating a growing interest in the area. Eagerly waiting for announcements that would benefit Jammu and Kashmir, the hoteliers are optimistic about the potential development and opportunities that may arise from the Prime Minister's visit.

During a conversation with the Republic, hoteliers and other individuals in Srinagar reaffirmed their warm reception to Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to the region.

Advertisement

Notably, they highlighted the notable surge in the number of guests in the past few days, which they believe is a result of the anticipation surrounding the visit.

The stakeholders expressed their optimism regarding the visit, expecting that it will bring forth positive announcements and initiatives that will greatly benefit the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Srinagar city has been designated as a "Temporary Red Zone"



Meanwhile keeping security in mind, Srinagar city has been designated as a "Temporary Red Zone" for the operation of drones and quadcopters, in accordance with Rule 24(2) of the Drone Rules, 2021, effective immediately. Any unauthorized drone activities within the Red Zone will be subject to penalties outlined in the Drone Rules, 2021.