sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kashmir Situation Under Control, All Security Agencies Working in Synergy, Says CRPF IG

Published 15:07 IST, November 20th 2024

Kashmir Situation Under Control, All Security Agencies Working in Synergy, Says CRPF IG

The situation in Kashmir is under control as all security agencies are working in synergy, a top CRPF officer said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
"Kawdo, arrested with a 6 lakh reward, admitted to supplying explosives for Naxalites since 2017. He was involved in two encounters and wanted for murder in Gadchiroli.
Kashmir situation under control, all security agencies working in synergy, says CRPF IG | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:07 IST, November 20th 2024