English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Kashmir Valley Cut Off: Jammu Srinagar National Highway Blocked For Third Day Amidst Heavy Snowfall

As per officials, 900 Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and 250 Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) have been stranded due to the blockade of National Highway

Gursimran Singh
Valley Cut Off: Over 1000 Vehicles Stranded Due To Snow, Landslide
Valley Cut Off: Over 1000 Vehicles Stranded Due To Snow, Landslide | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmir valley remains cut off as the blockade on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway enters its third day, with extensive damage caused by landslides, mudslides, and heavy snow accumulation in the Ramban district of Jammu. Inclement weather persists, further delaying any possibility of the highway reopening today. With thousands of vehicles trapped along the route, efforts to clear the debris and restore connectivity are underway, but the situation remains challenging amidst the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Road blocked at multiple places due to landslides, and snow accumulation: SSP National Highway

Advertisement

SSP National Highway Rohit Baksotra told the Republic Media that heavy snowfall is going on from the tunnel to Naj-Nallah area and there is heavy snow accumulation which is making it difficult to restore traffic on the National Highway. "Heavy snowfall is taking place in Mehar and Dalwas while from Ramban to Khooni Nallah; shooting stones are rolling down. Major landslides have taken place at Ram Padi, Hingni and Chamalwas due to which highway restoration operations are underway at multiple locations," he added.

Over 1000 vehicles trapped, highway clearance operations underway

Advertisement

As highway blockades enter day three, over 1000 vehicles have been trapped on the way to the valley or vice-versa. Officials informed that as per the latest data available- 900 Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and 250 Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) have been stranded due to the blockade of National Highway. The official added that round-the-clock highway restoration work is underway and the priority is to move the stranded vehicles and then resume the normal traffic. Traffic Police has been using social media to urge people not to undertake any journey on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway without a green signal from the Traffic Control Room.

Weather unlikely to improve today; Westerns disturbances to hit next week again: Weather Department

Advertisement

The weather forecast for Kashmir Division indicates a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain/snow at most places, with gradual improvement thereafter on 21st Feb. No significant weather activity is expected until 27th Feb, but a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 27th Feb onwards. In Jammu Division, there's a possibility of intermittent light snow/rain over a few places until late afternoon or evening on 21st Feb, with gradual improvement thereafter.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

13 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

13 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

14 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

14 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

14 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

14 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know - These Are The Most Emotional Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  2. 'End of an Era', Says Ex Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali Nariman

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. 'They Don't Make Them Like Him Anymore': Singhvi on Fali S Nariman

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. WFP Pauses Food Deliveries to Gaza Amid ‘Chaos, Gunfire and Looting’

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Poses as ‘Lord Krishna’, Stokes Controversy

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo