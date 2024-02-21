Kashmir Valley Cut Off: Jammu Srinagar National Highway Blocked For Third Day Amidst Heavy Snowfall

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmir valley remains cut off as the blockade on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway enters its third day, with extensive damage caused by landslides, mudslides, and heavy snow accumulation in the Ramban district of Jammu. Inclement weather persists, further delaying any possibility of the highway reopening today. With thousands of vehicles trapped along the route, efforts to clear the debris and restore connectivity are underway, but the situation remains challenging amidst the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Road blocked at multiple places due to landslides, and snow accumulation: SSP National Highway

SSP National Highway Rohit Baksotra told the Republic Media that heavy snowfall is going on from the tunnel to Naj-Nallah area and there is heavy snow accumulation which is making it difficult to restore traffic on the National Highway. "Heavy snowfall is taking place in Mehar and Dalwas while from Ramban to Khooni Nallah; shooting stones are rolling down. Major landslides have taken place at Ram Padi, Hingni and Chamalwas due to which highway restoration operations are underway at multiple locations," he added.

Over 1000 vehicles trapped, highway clearance operations underway

As highway blockades enter day three, over 1000 vehicles have been trapped on the way to the valley or vice-versa. Officials informed that as per the latest data available- 900 Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and 250 Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) have been stranded due to the blockade of National Highway. The official added that round-the-clock highway restoration work is underway and the priority is to move the stranded vehicles and then resume the normal traffic. Traffic Police has been using social media to urge people not to undertake any journey on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway without a green signal from the Traffic Control Room.

Weather unlikely to improve today; Westerns disturbances to hit next week again: Weather Department

The weather forecast for Kashmir Division indicates a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain/snow at most places, with gradual improvement thereafter on 21st Feb. No significant weather activity is expected until 27th Feb, but a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 27th Feb onwards. In Jammu Division, there's a possibility of intermittent light snow/rain over a few places until late afternoon or evening on 21st Feb, with gradual improvement thereafter.