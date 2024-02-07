Advertisement

Poonch: A woman from Poonch district of Jammu has reportedly crossed over to Pakistan along with her daughter to marry a man she was in touch with on WhatsApp. Jammu and Kashmir Police has begun investigation in the case to investigate the facts after family of the woman approached police.

Officials informed Republic that a 22-year-old woman has gone missing and family members have alleged that she crossed over the Line of Control to Pakistan along with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The lady is from Khadi Karmada area of ​​Poonch district, which is on the Line of Control. The lady has been identified as Shabnam Bi and was married to Ghulam Rubani of Salotri area of Poonch.

Another official said that lady has three uncles and one aunt in Pakistan, and she was in touch with them and a person, who promised to marry her, over WhatsApp call. The lady has crossed over to Pakistan from Rangar Nallah area of Poonch to marry the person, but he refused the same when she crossed over. "She was in touch with him for long over WhatsApp and he refused to marry her. The lady has two daughters, one of age 04 years and other of age 1.5 years, which she has taken along with her," said official.

Police officials said that they have got the missing complaint after which they have taken the cognisance of the matter and investigation has been launched in this regard.

