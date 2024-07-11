sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:55 IST, July 11th 2024

Kathua: J-K, Punjab Police, BSF Discuss Ways to Strengthen Security Grid Along IB

BSF and police officials from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Thursday discussed ways to share real-time inputs and further strengthen the anti-infiltration

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
J-K, Punjab police, BSF officials discuss ways to strengthen security grid
J-K, Punjab police, BSF officials discuss ways to strengthen security grid | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:55 IST, July 11th 2024