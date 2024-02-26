Updated April 19th, 2022 at 21:34 IST
Kaushambi: Man held for raping daughter
Kaushambi: Man held for raping daughter
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Advertisement
Kaushambi, Apr 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said the man raped his 14-year-old daughter at their house.
Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, the man was arrested on Tuesday, Meena said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination. PTI COR NAV RDK
Advertisement
Published April 19th, 2022 at 21:34 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
IND vs ENG: Aakash Chopra trolls Ben Stokes' captaincySports 32 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.