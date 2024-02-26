Advertisement

Kaushambi, Apr 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said the man raped his 14-year-old daughter at their house.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, the man was arrested on Tuesday, Meena said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination. PTI COR NAV RDK