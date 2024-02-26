English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 19th, 2022 at 21:34 IST

Kaushambi: Man held for raping daughter

Kaushambi: Man held for raping daughter

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kaushambi, Apr 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said the man raped his 14-year-old daughter at their house.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, the man was arrested on Tuesday, Meena said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination. PTI COR NAV RDK

Advertisement

Published April 19th, 2022 at 21:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

7 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

7 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hardcore Hardik Pandya fan gets his image TATTOOED on his arm - WATCH

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: Aakash Chopra trolls Ben Stokes' captaincy

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  3. Indian National Arrested With More than 1 Kg of Gold at Nepal's Airport

    World43 minutes ago

  4. Vettaiyan To Indian 2: Much-awaited Tamil Movies To Release In 2024

    Galleries44 minutes ago

  5. KIUG 2023: Chandigarh University’s Vikash creates new Games record

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo