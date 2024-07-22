Published 00:03 IST, July 23rd 2024

Kavitha Involved in Transferring Ill-Gotten Money for AAP's Goa Election Campaign: CBI Charge Sheet

BRS MLC K Kavitha had not only collected upfront payment in the Delhi excise policy scam but also played a role in the transfer of the "ill-gotten money" to Goa in 2021-22 to be used in the election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party, the CBI has alleged in its supplementary charge sheet.