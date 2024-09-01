Published 10:34 IST, September 1st 2024
KC Tyagi Quits as JD(U) Spokesperson, Cites Personal Reasons
JDU leader KC Tyagi resigns from the party spokesperson post; Rajiv Ranjan Prasad appointed as the new party spokesperson
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
JDU leader KC Tyagi resigns from the party spokesperson post; Rajiv Ranjan Prasad appointed as the new party spokesperson | Image: PTI/ File Photo
10:15 IST, September 1st 2024