Published 10:34 IST, September 1st 2024

KC Tyagi Quits as JD(U) Spokesperson, Cites Personal Reasons

JDU leader KC Tyagi resigns from the party spokesperson post; Rajiv Ranjan Prasad appointed as the new party spokesperson

Reported by: Digital Desk
KC Tyagi and Nitish Kumar
JDU leader KC Tyagi resigns from the party spokesperson post; Rajiv Ranjan Prasad appointed as the new party spokesperson | Image: PTI/ File Photo
10:15 IST, September 1st 2024