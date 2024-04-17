Advertisement

As temperatures soar in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the Traffic Police have devised a novel solution to combat the scorching heat. Specialized AC helmets have been introduced for traffic personnel to ensure their comfort and safety amidst the blistering summer days.

DCP Traffic Aarti Singh, in a statement to ANI, highlighted the necessity of these innovative helmets in the face of rising temperatures. “At present, the helmets have been given on a trial basis to the traffic policemen posted at six major intersections of the city, the results of which have also been quite successful. Soon, this AC helmet will also be given to the traffic policemen posted at other intersections of the city.”

Manufactured by a Hyderabad-based company, these AC helmets boast a range of features tailored to enhance the wearer's comfort. Singh elucidated, "Putting this helmet on the head provides a lot of coolness... It also has a charging point installed in it, with the help of which it can be charged easily. Once this helmet is charged, it provides cooling for 8 hours."

The initiative comes in response to instances of traffic police officers fainting due to heat exhaustion while on duty. Additionally, the helmets are designed to mitigate the adverse effects of sunlight, with a built-in cap shielding the wearer's eyes. Feedback from personnel involved in the trial has been overwhelmingly positive, with many reporting improved comfort and performance while on duty.