Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Keeping In Mind U-Turns of Nitish, Bihar Govt Should Get Its Insurance Done: Tejashwi Yadav

"Due to U-turns of Nitish, state govt should get its insurance done": Tejashwi Yadav

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav
Keeping In Mind U-Turns of Nitish, Bihar Govt Should Get Its Insurance Done: Tejashwi Yadav | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Patna: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took a sharp jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, by saying that Bihar government should get its insurance done as it runs the risk of Kumar taking repeated U-turns.

Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Rally' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Tejashwi said that they (BJP) say 'Modi ki Guarantee', but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar?

"They call us nepotism but they have Samrat Choudhary, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Manjhi ji's son has been made minister, it doesn't look like any nepotism to them. Due to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, it seems that the state government should get its insurance done. They say Modi ki Guarantee, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar," he said a day after PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of nepotism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar on Saturday. He claimed that the opposition coalition had exploited its social justice image for marginalised sections as a "shield to justify" corruption and dynastic politics.

Tejashwi Coins New Acronym for RJD

Coining a new acronym for RJD, Tejashwi mentioned that 'R means rise, J means Job and D means development.'

"BJP people keep breaking the elected governments in the states but how will they buy the public? The public will respond. Some people have bowed their knees in front of Modi ji but I am proud of my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav), he fought many times but never bowed down. When Lalu ji is not afraid, will his son be afraid?" he added.

Tejashwi asserted that he will fight till the last moment as this is the fight of ideology.

"Sometimes Rahul Gandhi is sent summons and now when there is an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, CBI is going after Akhilesh Bhai. No matter how big a corrupt person is, if he goes into the BJP washing machine, he gets cleaned. But now BJP has become a dustbin where every party's waste is going into it." Tejashwi said in Patna.

He also took a dig at PM Modi and said that recently the Prime Minister visited Bihar and again he recited his 'Jumle' and lies."We have been saying from the beginning that Modi ji is a factory of lies. In the last election, BJP had 39 out of 40 seats. Ask their MPS what work they have done in their districts," he said. 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 18:16 IST

