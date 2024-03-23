×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Kejriwal Arrested: What Is PMLA And Why Bail in Money Laundering Case Is Tough | Explained

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
CM Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal Arrested: What Is PMLA And Why Bail in Money Laundering Case Is Tough | Explained | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with a money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy case or liquor scam. 

Kejriwal's arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to provide any interim protection from ED arrest to the AAP chief in connection with the summonses issued to him in the liquor policy scam case, which he all skipped.

Advertisement

But why it's difficult to get bail in Money Laundering case?   

As per the provisions of the Money Laundering Act, 2002, it is very difficult to get bail. The law, enacted in 2002, came into force on July 1, 2005, aiming to prevent money laundering crimes in India. Amendments brought to the law in 2012, brought banks, mutual funds, and insurance companies under its purview.

Advertisement

The stringent provisions of PMLA makes it difficult for the accused to seek bail. Section 45 of the PMLA sets two strict conditions for bail, making it challenging for accused individuals to secure their release. 

All offenses under the PMLA are cognizable and non-bailable, with no provision for anticipatory bail. It means, in Kejriwal's case, he will have to prove in court that charges made against him by the ED are baseless, which can be a challenging task for his legal counsel. 

Advertisement

For example, two former ministers of the Delhi government, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, are currently in jail under the PMLA. Another AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, was also arrested under the PMLA and is currently in jail. The stringent conditions for bail under the PMLA have been a subject of debate and scrutiny.

The NDA government added two strict provisions for bail under Section 45 of the PMLA. These conditions require the court to believe that the accused is not guilty and that there is no apprehension of the accused committing an offense during bail. 

Advertisement

The Supreme Court also noted the 2018 amendment made to the PMLA, stating that money laundering is a heinous crime that affects the nation's social and economic fabric. 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dwarka Expressway

Cameras on Dwarka E-Way

2 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP

6 minutes ago
Jeff Bezos Amazon

Amazon appeals

8 minutes ago
Curd vs yogurt: Difference and more

How To Make Curd At Home

8 minutes ago
How to protect your eyes during Holi

Eye Protection In Holi

9 minutes ago
Education News

GATE 2024 scorecard today

10 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Best Movies

11 minutes ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

12 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

Shivam Dube's remark

12 minutes ago
Business Equipment

US business equipment

14 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Market volatility persist

21 minutes ago
Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Janvadi Party Snaps Tie

23 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India News LIVE

27 minutes ago
Nisha Bano and Diljit Dosanjh

Is Diljit Married?

28 minutes ago
Logan Sargeant and Alexander Albon

Sargeant out of AUS GP

29 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

30 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

30 minutes ago
Top Medical Tourism Hotspot

Medical Tourism Hotspots

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World9 hours ago

  2. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World11 hours ago

  3. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News11 hours ago

  4. 'Right now, if I look at myself': Iyer opens up on being axed by BCCI

    Sports 12 hours ago

  5. Book To Movie Adaptations To Watch

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo