Published 18:31 IST, November 30th 2024

Kejriwal Attacked: What Security Cover Does AAP Convener Has At Present?

Arvind Kejriwal was attacked in Delhi on Saturday when a man threw a liquid at him during a 'padyatra' in the Greater Kailash area. know about his security.

Arvind Kejriwal with Security
Kejriwal attacked, what security does he have? | Image: PTI
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal was attacked in Delhi on Saturday when a man threw a liquid at the former Chief Minister during a 'padyatra' in the Greater Kailash area. 

The accused was apprehended by Kejriwal's security personnel.

A video of the incident has emerged, showing a man throwing a suspicious liquid at Arvind Kejriwal during the padyatra.

Kejriwal's Secuirty Cover

On many occasions, AAP convener had denied security due to his anti-VIP stance. Later, in 2105 he was given Z-plus security and maintained that position till he was designated as Delhi CM. 

Currently, Arvind Kejriwal has Y Security cover, reports.

Updated 18:58 IST, November 30th 2024

