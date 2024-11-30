Published 18:31 IST, November 30th 2024
Kejriwal Attacked: What Security Cover Does AAP Convener Has At Present?
Arvind Kejriwal was attacked in Delhi on Saturday when a man threw a liquid at him during a 'padyatra' in the Greater Kailash area. know about his security.
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal was attacked in Delhi on Saturday when a man threw a liquid at the former Chief Minister during a 'padyatra' in the Greater Kailash area.
The accused was apprehended by Kejriwal's security personnel.
A video of the incident has emerged, showing a man throwing a suspicious liquid at Arvind Kejriwal during the padyatra.
Kejriwal's Secuirty Cover
On many occasions, AAP convener had denied security due to his anti-VIP stance. Later, in 2105 he was given Z-plus security and maintained that position till he was designated as Delhi CM.
Currently, Arvind Kejriwal has Y Security cover, reports.
