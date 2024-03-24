×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Kejriwal Can Be Held But Not His Dedication to Serve Delhi, Says Atishi After CM's Arrest

While addressing the press conference, Atishi claimed “Only Kejriwal can think of the people of Delhi before himself as he considers Delhiites his family.”

Reported by: Digital Desk
atishi
She said that Kejriwal served Delhi as a family member. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Saturday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first orders from jail. While reading out the orders sent by the arrested CM, she said that his conviction to serve the people even at a difficult time like this, brought tears into her eyes. 

While addressing the press conference, Atishi claimed “Only Kejriwal can think of the people of Delhi before himself as he considers Delhiites his family.” She said, “Kejriwal ji served Delhi as a family member. Kejriwal is thinking of Delhi even in this situation. BJP cannot arrest his dedication to serve Delhi.” 

She added, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions were issued to me, the Water Minister. This brought tears to my eyes. How can a person - who has been arrested - think about the people of Delhi in such a difficult period?” 

Atishi said that Kejriwal has addressed water and sewer issues in Delhi from jail. She said that the CM has directed them to deploy enough water tankers in areas that are facing facing scarcity. 

What Kejriwal wrote in His Letter

Order issued by Kejriwal from prison

Reading out Arvind Kejriwal’s order, Atishi said, 'I have learnt that people are facing water and sewer related issues in parts of Delhi. I am worried about this. People shouldn't face these problems because I am in jail. Tankers should be arranged for places where there is a scarcity of water and appropriate directions should be issued to the officials so that people don't face any problem." 

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

"He (Kejriwal) has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions pertain to the city government's Water department. Water Minister Atishi will announce the directions later in the day," the party sources said.

The AAP has said Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is sent to jail.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

