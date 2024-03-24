×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Kejriwal Continues to Function as Chief Minister from Jail, Issues First Order After Arrest

Delhi court remanded Kejriwal in ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested
दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल आबकारी घोटाले में गिरफ्तार हुए। | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued his first order related to the Delhi government from the custody of Enforcement Directorate. 

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, March 24, issued an order related to the Water Department of the Delhi government through a note, reported ANI quoting sources. Minister of Education Atishi is scheduled to hold a press conference on Sunday regarding the same.  

Advertisement

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party leaders asserted that Arvind Kejriawal will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi even after his arrest and will run the government from prison. 

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, March 22, remanded Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate’s custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation” regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Advertisement

The Delhi court remanded Kejriwal in ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal

Prithviraj On Mohanlal

a few seconds ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Putin on Moscow Attack

a minute ago
Delhi Recorded Minimum Temperature Of 10.8 Deg C

Rain in Delhi-NCR

7 minutes ago
World Bank data disclosure

World Bank

12 minutes ago
Delhites saved 206 MW of electricity on Saturday night by switching off non-essential lights and other appliances during the 'Earth Hour'

Delhi Hosts Earth Hour

12 minutes ago
Row erupted in Karnataka after the Siddarmaiah-led government mandated the state to collect taxes from the Hindu temples

Karnataka Moves SC

20 minutes ago
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana penalized

23 minutes ago
AAP protests against BJP in Delhi

India News LIVE

30 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

33 minutes ago
KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

39 minutes ago
RJD, Congress Likely To Lock Horns Over Purnea Lok Sabha Seat

RJD Vs Cong in Purnea

42 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Kejriwal Issues 1st Order

43 minutes ago
Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday 2024

an hour ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan Release Date Out

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's comic moment

an hour ago
Who is Ajay Rai, Congress Candidate Contesting Against PM Modi in Varanasi?

Who is Ajay Rai

an hour ago
Suriya and Bobby Deol

Suriya Praises Kanguva

an hour ago
World Tuberculosis Day

World Tuberculosis Day

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Kashmiri Fabrics That Define Luxury And Comfort

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: 5 Dead, Several Injured in Boiler Blast at Chemical Factory

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Must Visit Destinations In Konark

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  5. Putin Vows Retribution For 'Barbaric' Moscow Attack

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo