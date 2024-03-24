Kejriwal Continues to Function as Chief Minister from Jail, Issues First Order After Arrest

Advertisement

New Delhi: Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued his first order related to the Delhi government from the custody of Enforcement Directorate.

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, March 24, issued an order related to the Water Department of the Delhi government through a note, reported ANI quoting sources. Minister of Education Atishi is scheduled to hold a press conference on Sunday regarding the same.

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party leaders asserted that Arvind Kejriawal will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi even after his arrest and will run the government from prison.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, March 22, remanded Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate’s custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation” regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The Delhi court remanded Kejriwal in ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days.