sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'God On My Side Because I'm Honest': Kejriwal First Statement As He Walks Out Of Tihar Jail

Published 21:18 IST, September 13th 2024

'God On My Side Because I'm Honest': Kejriwal First Statement As He Walks Out Of Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that his confidence has increased 100 per cent after facing all the struggles and hardships.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released from Tihar jail after SC grants bail in Delhi's alleged liquor policy case | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:34 IST, September 13th 2024