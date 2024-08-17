sb.scorecardresearch
  • Kejriwal Govt To Start Cashless Medical Facility For Retired Employees Of Delhi Vidyut Board: Atishi

Published 15:04 IST, August 17th 2024

Kejriwal Govt To Start Cashless Medical Facility For Retired Employees Of Delhi Vidyut Board: Atishi

The Arvind Kejriwal government will start a cashless medical facility for over 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board, Power Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
