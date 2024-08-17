sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kejriwal Govt to Start Cashless Medical Facility for Retired Employees of Delhi Vidyut Board: Atishi

Published 15:03 IST, August 17th 2024

Kejriwal Govt to Start Cashless Medical Facility for Retired Employees of Delhi Vidyut Board: Atishi

Arvind Kejriwal government will start a cashless medical facility for over 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board, Power Minister Atishi said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Minister Atishi Hunger Strike
Arvind Kejriwal government will start a cashless medical facility for over 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board, Power Minister Atishi said | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:03 IST, August 17th 2024