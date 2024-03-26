×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Kejriwal’s Letter Mystery: How Is Delhi CM Issuing Orders From ED Custody?

ED has said that it will investigate to ascertain if these directions were in line with the PMLA court's order during Kejriwal's custody period.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal
Is Arvind Kejriwal's Government Order from ED Custody Legal? | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested last week in connection with the liquor policy case, has issued another directive from ED custody to ensure the availability of medicines and tests at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, as claimed by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj today. "Despite being in ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it," Bharadwaj told reporters.  

Kejriwal's First Order From ED Custody

This is not the first time Kejriwal has issued a directive from ED custody. On Sunday in his first ‘direction’ to the Delhi government, Chief Minister Kejriwal asked Water Minister Atishi to resolve water and sewer-related issues in various parts of the capital, the AAP minister claimed. 

"Kejriwal, as water minister, has sent instructions from ED custody. The people of Delhi should not face a shortage of water. He gave appropriate orders to the chief secretary and officials so that the people of Delhi should not face any problems. There should be no shortage of water as summer has arrived in Delhi. As chief minister, he used to review the work of ministers. Now, he is in the custody of the central government," she said.   

How Is Arvind Kejriwal Issuing Orders From ED Custody?

ED has said that it will investigate to ascertain if these directions were in line with the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order during Kejriwal's custody period. Moreover, sources within the Enforcement Directorate have pointed out that Kejriwal allegedly had no access to a computer, casting doubt on the authenticity of the letters. 
 

While remanding Kejriwal in custody, the court had allowed his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and personal assistant Bibhav Kumar to meet him every day between 6 pm and 7 pm, along with his lawyer for another half hour. 

PIL Filed to Prevent CM From Issuing Orders While in ED Custody

A public interest litigation matter has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to prevent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, from issuing orders while in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody.

The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, has said in the PIL that the issuance of such orders by Kejriwal in the chief minister's capacity is against the legal framework as well as the principle of fair and proper investigation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy, favouring specific individuals.

In the PIL, the petitioner, who claims to be a social worker, has asserted that Kejriwal has "virtually forfeited his office" and being in custody, he has disabled himself from performing the duties and responsibilities of a public servant.

"The respondent no. 4 (Kejriwal), while issuing direction/order while in the custody of the respondent no. 2 (ED), is breaching his oath of secrecy administered to him under the Third Schedule of the Constitution of India as any directions/orders passed by him would have to be scanned thoroughly by the respondent no. 2 as they are in charge of the custody of the respondent no. 4," the PIL says.

"The inaction by respondent nos 1-3 (Centre, ED and Delhi government) to restrain respondent no. 4 from issuing direction/order while in the custody and communicating the said order to respondent no. 5 (Delhi minister Atishi) is a gross example of abuse of power and position, and merits interference by this hon'ble court," it has claimed. The plea also seeks a direction to the ED not to provide a typist, a computer and a printer to the AAP leader.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

