‘Kejriwal-led AAP An Accused in Liquor Scam’: Here’s What ED Said to Delhi HC | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be an accused in the liquor policy scam case, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Delhi high court on Tuesday. The central investigating agency ED, made the remarks while the High Court was considering AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking bail in the excise policy case.

In submission, the ED said AAP will be made an accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

"AAP is going to be made a co-accused in the next prosecution complaint (charge sheet) to be filed in the case," remarked ED's counsel before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who is hearing arguments on Sisodia's bail plea.

ED’s lawyer added that there are “concerted efforts by accused persons to delay the process of framing of charges in the case.”

Sisodia's counsel while seeking bail for him, submitted that the ED and the CBI are still arresting people in the money laundering and corruption case and there is no question of early conclusion of the trial.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has deferred hearing arguments on consideration of the sixth supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy, to May 20.

The court has also extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha till May 20.May 20.