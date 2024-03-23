Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged his arrest and the subsequent remand order before the Delhi High Court. Seeking an urgent hearing on Sunday, March 24, Kejriwal has argued that both the arrest and the remand order are illegal. For the unversed, the AAP chief is in ED custody till March 28, following his arrest on March 21st evening by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.

‘I Will Return Soon’

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, in perhaps her first such public appearance, read out his message sent from Enforcement Directorate custody on Saturday in which the AAP chief said he cannot be kept behind bars for long and he will return soon to fulfil his promises to the people. The video statement by Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer who has so far maintained a distance from active politics, was streamed live by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a day after a court here remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by his wife.

"Aisi salakhein nahi jo aapke bhai, bete ko zyada din andar rakh sakhe(No jail can keep your brother, your son inside for long). I will soon come out and fulfil my promise," he said in the message in Hindi.

Kejriwal said that he was born to wage struggles and is destined for bigger challenges in future as well, so he was not surprised by his arrest. He asserted that India has to be shaped into the strongest and greatest country in the world.

"Together, we have to make India a great country, the strongest and number one country in the world. There are many forces inside and outside India that are weakening the country. We need to be cautious so as to identify these forces and defeat them," she said reading Kejriwal's message. He also urged the women to go to temples at least once to seek god's blessings for him.

BJP Demands Kejriwal's Resignation

The BJP, meanwhile, demanded Kejriwal's resignation. "I had said earlier that the 'kingpin' will also be arrested. However, those who used to talk about ethics till yesterday are now saying that they will run the government from jail.

"Even those who were involved in the fodder scam had resigned. However, those involved in the liquor scam have refused to resign," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said at a press conference.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya took a swipe at Sunita Kejriwal over her remarks that "there are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country".

"Agree with her completely. She may want to explain what is AAP MP Raghav Chadha doing with British Labour MP Preet K Gill, who openly advocates K separatism, mobilises funds for Ks in UK, funds violent protests outside India House in London, constantly posts anti-India, anti-Modi, anti-Hindu stuff on her social media accounts?" Malviya posted on X.