New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the legality of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma upheld the validity of the ED's arrest of Kejriwal, asserting that the AAP convenor had "conspired" and actively participated in the “use and concealment of proceeds of crime.”

BIG #BREAKING on #KejriwalLiquorLink Debate | "The petitioner was allegedly personally involved in the formulation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, and prima-facie in process of demanding kickbacks from the South Group in exchange of favours": Point 108 of Delhi HC order

Here's a breakdown of what the court stated while dismissing Kejriwal's plea:

On legality of arrest:

The court observed that evidence collected by the ED indicates Kejriwal's involvement in the conspiracy and utilization of proceeds of crime, both in his personal capacity and as the AAP convenor.

It noted Kejriwal's alleged role in formulating excise policies and demanding kickbacks, suggesting his direct involvement in the illicit activities under investigation.

On approver's statement:

The court emphasized the credibility of statements provided by approvers Raghav Magunta and Sarath Reddy, dismissing any doubts cast upon their reliability.

It underscored the historical foundation of the law of approver, emphasizing that it was not enacted with the intent to implicate Kejriwal.

On timing of Kejriwal's arrest:

Regarding the timing of Kejriwal's arrest in the midst of national elections, the court asserted that the legality of the arrest and remand must be assessed according to legal standards, irrespective of electoral considerations.

It rejected Kejriwal's challenge to the timing of his arrest, stating that the absence of mala fide intent on the part of the ED renders such challenges unsustainable.

On electoral bonds:

The court declined to delve into matters related to electoral bonds and political affiliations, asserting that such considerations are irrelevant to the case.

It emphasized that the investigating agency cannot be directed to conduct probes based on the convenience of individuals, though Kejriwal retains the right to cross-examine witnesses.

Court's stance on privileges:

Rejecting the contention that Kejriwal could have been questioned via video conferencing, the court asserted that the manner of investigation is not subject to the convenience of the accused.

It underscored the principle of equality before the law, stating that there can be no specific privileges, including for public servants such as the chief minister.

BIG #BREAKING on #KejriwalLiquorLink Debate | "As regards the 'material in possession' of the Directorate of Enforcement on the basis of which there were 'reasons to believe' that petitioner was 'guilty' of offence of money laundering for the purpose of Section 19 of PMLA": Point

Justice Sharma emphasized the court's commitment to constitutional morality, asserting its independence from political influences.

Kejriwal, who was remanded to judicial custody on April 1, faces charges in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-abolished Delhi liquor policy.