Published 22:35 IST, November 18th 2024
Kejriwal Terms Delhi Election 'Dharm Yuddh', Claims Victory Imminent
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that his party is poised to secure an overwhelming majority in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, terming the electoral battle a "moral struggle" against the BJP.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kejriwal terms Delhi election 'Dharm Yuddh', claims victory imminent | Image: PTI
