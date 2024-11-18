sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:35 IST, November 18th 2024

Kejriwal Terms Delhi Election 'Dharm Yuddh', Claims Victory Imminent

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that his party is poised to secure an overwhelming majority in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, terming the electoral battle a "moral struggle" against the BJP.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kejriwal terms Delhi election 'Dharm Yuddh', claims victory imminent
Kejriwal terms Delhi election 'Dharm Yuddh', claims victory imminent | Image: PTI
22:35 IST, November 18th 2024