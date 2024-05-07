Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Earlier during the hearing, the Supreme Court told Kejriwal’s lawyer that if it gives interim bail to Kejriwal it doesn’t want him to be performing official duties as somewhere it will lead to conflict. “We do not want interference at all in the working of the government”, the top court observed, adding that if elections were not there then it would not have given any interim relief. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 was lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in the money laundering case.

No Interim Bail For Kejriwal | Here's What Transpired In The Court

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal is not a habitual offender. "He is the CM of Delhi and an elected leader. Elections are going on. This is an extraordinary situation. It is not like he is some kind of a habitual offender. We will consider hearing arguments on whether he should be released on interim bail," the court said.

The ED opposed the top court's view on hearing interim bail for Kejriwal and said the court may not create a separate class for politicians. "There are around 5,000 cases involving MPs pending across the country at this time. Will all of them be released on bail? Is an agriculturist who has a harvesting and sowing season less important than a politician?" Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted.

Mehta submitted that Kejriwal would not have been arrested had he cooperated in the investigation and evaded nine summons. He said a narrative is being built successfully that Kejriwal has not done anything but was arrested just before the polls.

ED told the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal stayed at 7 7-star Grand Hyatt hotel during the 2022 Goa Assembly election and its bill was paid by Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly accepted cash funds for AAP’s campaign.

"It is not a politically motivated case. We are not concerned with politics, we are concerned with evidence and we have it,” Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for ED told the apex court.

At the nascent stage Arvind Kejriwal was not the focus and ED was not looking at that, but his role became clearer only when the investigation progressed, ED said.

For the unversed, the top court issued a notice to the ED on April 15 and sought its response to Kejriwal's plea against his arrest. On April 9, the Delhi High Court upheld Kejriwal's arrest, saying there was no illegality and the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.