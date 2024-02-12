Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Kejriwal Used Delhi Govt Funds to Book Expensive Hotel Suites: Shazia Ilmi

BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used Delhi government's funds to book presidential suites in hotels in other states.

Press Trust Of India
shazia ilmi, arvind kejriwal
Kejriwal used Delhi govt funds to book expensive hotel suites: Shazia Ilmi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used Delhi government's funds to book presidential suites in hotels in other states.

At a press conference, Ilmi alleged that Kejriwal stayed in the most expensive rooms in five-star hotels in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka.

Advertisement

"Presidential, Maharaja, Imperial suites, which cost around Rs 2-3 lakh per night, were booked for Delhi chief minister," she claimed.

"In Punjab, they have the AAP government, so they can stay in the state guest house but he (Kejriwal) stayed in five-star hotels," she added.

Advertisement

The BJP leader claimed that on an average, around Rs. 1.5 crore is spent in 50 days for the chief minister's stay arrangements in hotels, adding, "This is the money that belongs to the people of Delhi." Commenting on Congress' announcement that its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be cut short in Uttar Pradesh in view of board exams, Ilmi said, "If you talk about Nyay Yatra, how impactful has it been? Even the Congress' allies are leaving them one by one." 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

5 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

5 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

16 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

16 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Questions Nitish's 'Loyalty' | 10 Points

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Anweshippin Kandethum Sees A Jump In Opening Weekend At Box Office

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Polls Live: PTI to PML-N, Parties Struggle to Form Govt

    World11 minutes ago

  4. Nag Ashwin's Reaction To Vishwak Sen Starrer Gaami Is Going Viral

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Apple acquires most AI startups in 2024

    Tech 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement