New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is under ED custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy, has issued new instruction from jail. While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Bhardwaj said that the new orders are for the Health Ministry.

He said that even under ED custody the CM is thinking about the people of Delhi as “he is still concerned about the medical facilities in Delhi.” Bhardwaj said that Kejriwal has been intimidated that free medical treatment is not being available to Delhiites.

"CM Kejriwal is still concerned about medical facilities in Delhi. He was intimidated that free treatment are not being provided to patients. Many poor people are completely dependent on the Delhi govt and Mohalla clinics. He has instructed me to provide free medicines to them… pic.twitter.com/sUeO0tS1V6 — Republic (@republic) March 26, 2024

The Health Minsiter said, “ He (Kejriwal) used to keep a check on every move to make sure all the facilities are provided to people. He has taken cognisance that basic medicines and free medical treatment is not available to people. Poor people are dependent on Delhi govt and mohalla clinics. He has been intimated that the free treatment is not being provided.”

“From ED custody, Delhi CM Kejriwal has directed that there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics, ”Saurabh Bharadwaj said,

We’re CM's Soldiers, Will Works Round the Clock: Bhardwaj

He said that the CM has directed him to take care of the issues and take required action. Bhardwaj added, “He has directed me to provide the availability of free medicines and to make sure free treatment is available to those in need.

He said that the party members are CM’s soldiers and that they will work for round the clock to realize his dream. He further said, “Despite him being in jail, he (Kejriwal) is still devoted to his people. We will work tirelessly to fulfill his dream.”

