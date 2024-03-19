×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Kerala: At Least 3 Including Child Killed After Bus Overturned And Fell Into Gorge

At least 3 people killed including a one-year-old infant and 14 others were injured after a tourist bus overturned and fell into a gorge in Kerala’s Adimali.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Tourist bus falls into gorge in Kerala
3 including an one-year-old died after a tourist bus falls into gorge in Kerala | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Bus Overturned in Kerala: At least 3 people killed including a one-year-old infant and 14 others were injured after a tourist bus overturned and fell into a gorge in Kerala’s Adimali. The incident occurred on Tuesday, when the bus from Tamil Nadu was on its way to Kerala's Mankulam. According to the Kerala police, on information, all the injured were rescued from the gorge and were shifted to a hospital for treatment, where 3 including a child were declared dead.

As per the information, the condition of the two other injured persons are said to be critical.

The police have filed a case into the matter and initiated legal proceedings into the matter.

A senior police official said that the accident occurred at around 6 pm on Tuesday, which caused the death of three including a child. The rescue operation was launched at the site. The police are collecting the details about the incident, says police official.

He said that the tourists hailed from Theni in Tamil Nadu and were on their way back after visiting Mankulam here when the tragic incident occurred.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.
 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

