Advertisement

Bus Overturned in Kerala: At least 3 people killed including a one-year-old infant and 14 others were injured after a tourist bus overturned and fell into a gorge in Kerala’s Adimali. The incident occurred on Tuesday, when the bus from Tamil Nadu was on its way to Kerala's Mankulam. According to the Kerala police, on information, all the injured were rescued from the gorge and were shifted to a hospital for treatment, where 3 including a child were declared dead.

As per the information, the condition of the two other injured persons are said to be critical.

Advertisement

The police have filed a case into the matter and initiated legal proceedings into the matter.

A senior police official said that the accident occurred at around 6 pm on Tuesday, which caused the death of three including a child. The rescue operation was launched at the site. The police are collecting the details about the incident, says police official.

Advertisement

He said that the tourists hailed from Theni in Tamil Nadu and were on their way back after visiting Mankulam here when the tragic incident occurred.

A tourist vehicle from Tamil Nadu overturned near Adimali leaving 14 people injured and killing three, including a one-year-old child. The condition of two of the injured is critical: Kerala Police



(Pic source: Kerala Police) pic.twitter.com/m3PI60kL1l — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.

