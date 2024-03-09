×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Kerala Auto Driver Impresses British Vlogger With English Speaking Skills | WATCH

UK vlogger Zakky lauds Indian auto driver Ashraf's excellent English, overcoming language barriers on Kerala journey, fostering unexpected connection.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Kerala Auto Driver Rescues Tourist in Midday Heat
Kerala Auto Driver Rescues Tourist in Midday Heat | Image:Instagram : zakkyzuu
  • 2 min read
In a recent Instagram reel, UK-based content creator @zakkyzuu shared a compelling anecdote from his time in Kerala, India, where he encountered unexpected kindness from an auto rickshaw driver named Ashraf amidst scorching midday heat.

Zakky found himself in a predicament when a hotel payment issue led him on a search for a nearby ATM. Struggling along the road, Ashraf's timely assistance provided a much-needed reprieve. Despite initial hesitation, Zakky accepted Ashraf's offer, appreciating both his amiable demeanor and local expertise.

What struck Zakky most was Ashraf's fluency in English, a rarity among auto drivers in India. He praised Ashraf for bridging language barriers and engaging in meaningful conversation, contrasting with previous experiences that often led him to rely on Uber due to communication challenges.

Reflecting on the journey in his Instagram post, Zakky acknowledged the potential ATM issue but trusted his understanding of local nuances. Despite spotting a busy SBI ATM, Ashraf insisted it was out of order.

Describing Ashraf as hardworking and honest, Zakky recounted a moment where he asked Ashraf not to wait outside the ATM, despite the driver's eagerness to offer sightseeing services. Ashraf respected Zakky's wishes, further solidifying Zakky's admiration for his integrity. "I only say this because there have been severe enough language barriers with auto drivers to the point where I was constantly unable to get a ride so I started using Uber," he wrote in his post.

This encounter left a lasting impression on Zakky, highlighting the often-overlooked human connections fostered through everyday interactions. He concluded the post with, "In all fairness to Ashraf, he is clearly a hard-working man and generally was very honest. I asked him not to wait for me outside the ATM even though he clearly wanted to take me sightseeing and he fully honored my request: when I left the ATM, he had gone."

 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Viral

