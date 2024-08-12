sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:48 IST, August 12th 2024

Kerala Bank Writes Off Loans of Landslide-Hit Persons in Wayanad

The Kerala Bank, a consolidation of district cooperative banks in the state, announced on Monday that it would waive loans of those impacted by the devastating landslides of July 30 in Wayanad.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
rescue operation in Wayanad
Kerala Bank writes off loans of landslide-hit persons in Wayanad | Image: PTI
19:48 IST, August 12th 2024