Kerala Bank Writes Off Loans of Landslide-Hit Persons in Wayanad
The Kerala Bank, a consolidation of district cooperative banks in the state, announced on Monday that it would waive loans of those impacted by the devastating landslides of July 30 in Wayanad.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kerala Bank writes off loans of landslide-hit persons in Wayanad | Image: PTI
