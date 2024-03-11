Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:00 IST
Kerala Becomes Second State After West Bengal Which Says Won't Implement CAA
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the state will not implement the newly notified CAA, describing the law as a divisive force along communal lines.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
CAA in India: After West Bengal, the Government of Kerala on Monday announced that the state will not implement the newly notified Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA), describing the law as a divisive force along communal lines. Slamming the central government for the implementation of the CAA in India, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the newly notified law treats Muslim minorities as second-class citizens. Vijayan also warned that the entire state will oppose the law calling it a “communally divisive law”.
After the latest announcement by the Kerala chief minister, the state has become the second state after West Bengal to announce that the CAA will not be put into effect in the state.
Advertisement
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too stated that she would oppose CAA
Earlier, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that she would oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), if it discriminates against people. "If there is any discrimination, we won't accept it. Be it religion, caste, or linguistics.”
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement saying, “The Central Government's notification of the Rules to the Citizenship Amendment Act in the wake of the elections is aimed at disquieting the nation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the notification regarding the CAA, just ahead of the announcement of the elections to the Lok Sabha. This is to divide the people, incite communal sentiments and undermine the fundamental principles of the Constitution. This move to stratify Indian citizens who have equal rights, must be opposed unitedly.”
“Denying citizenship to Muslims while granting citizenship to non-Muslims who immigrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31 December 2014, is a blatant violation of the Constitution. This amounts to defining Indian citizenship on the basis of religion. It is an open challenge to humanity, the nation's secular tradition and its people,” the CM further added.
Advertisement
His statement came shortly after the Centre announced the implementation of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. This CAA grants citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.
Advertisement
Published March 11th, 2024 at 21:54 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
CAA Rules Notified, Security Beefed UpIndia News21 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.