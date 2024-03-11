×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Kerala Becomes Second State After West Bengal Which Says Won't Implement CAA

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the state will not implement the newly notified CAA, describing the law as a divisive force along communal lines.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
West Bengal and Kerala to oppose CAA
West Bengal and Kerala to oppose implementation of the CAA | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

CAA in India: After West Bengal, the Government of Kerala on Monday announced that the state will not implement the newly notified Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA), describing the law as a divisive force along communal lines. Slamming the central government for the implementation of the CAA in India, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the newly notified law treats Muslim minorities as second-class citizens. Vijayan also warned that the entire state will oppose the law calling it a “communally divisive law”.

After the latest announcement by the Kerala chief minister, the state has become the second state after West Bengal to announce that the CAA will not be put into effect in the state.

Advertisement

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too stated that she would oppose CAA

Earlier, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that she would oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), if it discriminates against people. "If there is any discrimination, we won't accept it. Be it religion, caste, or linguistics.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement saying, “The Central Government's notification of the Rules to the Citizenship Amendment Act in the wake of the elections is aimed at disquieting the nation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the notification regarding the CAA, just ahead of the announcement of the elections to the Lok Sabha. This is to divide the people, incite communal sentiments and undermine the fundamental principles of the Constitution. This move to stratify Indian citizens who have equal rights, must be opposed unitedly.”

“Denying citizenship to Muslims while granting citizenship to non-Muslims who immigrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31 December 2014, is a blatant violation of the Constitution. This amounts to defining Indian citizenship on the basis of religion. It is an open challenge to humanity, the nation's secular tradition and its people,” the CM further added.

Advertisement

His statement came shortly after the Centre announced the implementation of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. This CAA grants citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.
 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

31 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

40 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

an hour ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

an hour ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CAA Rules Notified, Security Beefed Up

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Congratulates DRDO For Agni-5 Missile Mission Divyastra

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. Elite, Young Sheldon: Popular Television Shows That Are Ending In 2024

    Galleries27 minutes ago

  4. Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul to Contest From Chhindwara: Reports

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  5. Kerala Becomes Second State After Bengal Which Says Won't Implement CAA

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo