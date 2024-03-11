Advertisement

CAA in India: After West Bengal, the Government of Kerala on Monday announced that the state will not implement the newly notified Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA), describing the law as a divisive force along communal lines. Slamming the central government for the implementation of the CAA in India, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the newly notified law treats Muslim minorities as second-class citizens. Vijayan also warned that the entire state will oppose the law calling it a “communally divisive law”.

After the latest announcement by the Kerala chief minister, the state has become the second state after West Bengal to announce that the CAA will not be put into effect in the state.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too stated that she would oppose CAA

Earlier, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that she would oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), if it discriminates against people. "If there is any discrimination, we won't accept it. Be it religion, caste, or linguistics.”

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement saying, “The Central Government's notification of the Rules to the Citizenship Amendment Act in the wake of the elections is aimed at disquieting the nation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the notification regarding the CAA, just ahead of the announcement of the elections to the Lok Sabha. This is to divide the people, incite communal sentiments and undermine the fundamental principles of the Constitution. This move to stratify Indian citizens who have equal rights, must be opposed unitedly.”

“Denying citizenship to Muslims while granting citizenship to non-Muslims who immigrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31 December 2014, is a blatant violation of the Constitution. This amounts to defining Indian citizenship on the basis of religion. It is an open challenge to humanity, the nation's secular tradition and its people,” the CM further added.

Full Statement of Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan on Implementation of CAA pic.twitter.com/qUAIu2Djca — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) March 11, 2024

His statement came shortly after the Centre announced the implementation of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. This CAA grants citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

