Published 15:12 IST, October 5th 2024
Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran Discharged by Court From Manjeshwaram Poll Bribery Case
A Kerala court on Saturday discharged BJP state president K Surendran and five others from the Manjeshwaram election bribery case
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A Kerala court on Saturday discharged BJP state president K Surendran and five others from the Manjeshwaram election bribery case | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:12 IST, October 5th 2024