Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrashekhar Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Shameless' Over His Church Land After WAQF Remark

New Delhi: Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , calling him “shameless” and accusing him of “trying to poison the minds of minorities” over his remarks on church land following the passage of the WAQF Amendment Bill in Parliament.

The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi and his party “never stop lying” and claimed that “every word” spoken by the Congress during the WAQF Bill debate was a lie.

“There is something utterly shameless about Rahul Gandhi’s politics. It goes beyond shamelessness, because he and his party never stop lying and never stop trying to poison the minds of the minorities of Kerala and India. Every word they used in the debate on the Waqf Bill was a lie,” said Chandrasekhar.

He also praised the people of Kerala, calling them “intelligent,” and said that exposing Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party is the BJP’s solemn duty.

The sharp remarks came after Rahul Gandhi posted a newspaper clipping on X (formerly Twitter), which claimed that after the Waqf Bill’s, the RSS would now shift its focus to church land.

In his post, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the RSS would soon target Christians and their land. He urged people to collectively defend constitutional values.