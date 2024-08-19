sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kerala CM Urges Banks to Write Off Loans of Landslide Victims, Survivors of Wayanad

Published 14:43 IST, August 19th 2024

Kerala CM Urges Banks to Write Off Loans of Landslide Victims, Survivors of Wayanad

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged various banks to write off the loans availed by landslide victims and survivors in Kerala's Wayanad.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
He said waiving loans would not impose any unbearable burden upon the banks and so it should be written off completely. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:43 IST, August 19th 2024