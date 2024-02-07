English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Kerala Guv Arif Khan Chairs Protest, Demands Arrest of SFI Members For Waving Black Flags at Him

Arif Mohammed Khan confronted SFI protesters in Nilamel, demanding their arrests amidst ongoing tensions over university issues with the Left government.

Digital Desk
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan confronts SFI protesters in Nilamel
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan confronts SFI protesters in Nilamel | Image:ANI
ThiruvananthapuramKerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made headlines on Saturday as he took a stand against Student Federation of India (SFI) activists who protested against him in Nilamel. The Governor, visibly upset, got out of his vehicle, grabbed a chair from a local shop, and sat on the busy MC Road, demanding the arrest of the agitators. The incident, captured on TV, as per reports, showed Khan talking to the police and calling for action.

Tensions Between Khan and CPI(M)

The protest occurred as the Governor was on his way to Kottarakkara for an event when SFI activists, affiliated with the ruling CPI(M), staged a black flag protest. Tensions between Khan and the Left government have been ongoing, particularly regarding issues related to university functioning and his refusal to sign certain assembly-passed bills.

In a recent development, during Thursday's session at the Kerala Assembly, the Governor created a stir by completing his customary policy address in just two minutes, reading only the final paragraph. 

Kerala CM & Cabinet Avoids Guv on Republic Day

Amidst the ongoing tensions between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues, and LDF MLAs did not attend the 'at home' event hosted at the Raj Bhavan on Republic Day. The event, scheduled from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Friday, saw no participation from the state officials.

Official sources revealed that the state government was represented by the General Administration Department's Additional Chief Secretary, K R Jyothilal, as the invited officials chose not to attend. The discord between the Governor and the Left government escalated when, during Republic Day celebrations at the Central Stadium, Khan and Vijayan appeared to deliberately ignore each other, despite sitting side-by-side.

The Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z plus security cover by CRPF will be extended to the Governor, ensuring enhanced protection for the state's administrative center.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

