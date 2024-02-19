Advertisement

KANNUR: Weeks after he confronted Students Federation of India (SFI) protestors at Kollam, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, on Monday, once again stepped out of his vehicle in an attempt to confront SFI protestors waving black flags at his convoy in Kannur's Mattannur. The incident took place as the governor was returning from his visit to the family members of those killed in wild animal attacks in Wayanad.

As Khan's convoy passed through the town, a group of SFI activists reportedly attempted to jump in the path of his vehicle and waved black flags at the governor.

Irked by this display, Khan directed his driver to stop the car and he got out with the intent of confronting the black flag activists.

“Come…come…,” he could be heard saying as he walked towards the protestors.

Initial attempts by his security detail to pacify him appeared unsuccesful until his staff succesfully managed to calm him down and get him back into his vehicle.

"Anywhere they come near the car, I will get down," he told the police before resuming his journey after spending five minutes on the busy road.

The SFI has been staging protests against the Governor for some time now, accusing him of attempting to "saffronise" the universities in the state.

With inputs from PTI.